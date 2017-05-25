Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Dementia and age-friendly gymnastics exercise programme

Crossways Christian Centre Ramsey Road, St. Ives, Cambridgeshire,
PE27 3TB
01952 822315
www.britishgymnasticsfoundation.org
info@britishgymnasticsfoundation.org

About Dementia and age-friendly gymnastics exercise programme

Seated exercise and movement programme, packed with fun, music and laughter and specially designed to help improve the fitness of mind and body. This exercise programme is unique in the UK and proven to have significant physical, emotional and cognitive benefits for all participants, particularly those living with dementia. Each session lasts one hour and is delivered by an experienced and enthusiastic tutor.

Who runs this service

  • British Gymnastics Foundation

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia (accompanied by a carer) and elderly people who want a fun exercise programme

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
