About Dementia Friendly Swimming - Barnard Castle

Dementia Friendly Swimming is a programme of supported swimming sessions aimed at people living with dementia and their carers. A diagnosis of dementia needn't mean that someone can no longer take part in activities they enjoy and Dementia Friendly Swimming allows them to do just that. People will be welcomed by specially trained staff and volunteers who will support them throughout their visit, giving them the confidence to continue to enjoy swimming as part of an active lifestyle.