Dementia Friendly Swimming - Barnard Castle

Teesdale Leisure Centre Strathmore Road, Barnard Castle, Durham,
DL12 8DS
0300 026 4572
www.swimming.org/dementiafriendly
deborah.breen@durham.gov.uk

About Dementia Friendly Swimming - Barnard Castle

Dementia Friendly Swimming is a programme of supported swimming sessions aimed at people living with dementia and their carers. A diagnosis of dementia needn't mean that someone can no longer take part in activities they enjoy and Dementia Friendly Swimming allows them to do just that. People will be welcomed by specially trained staff and volunteers who will support them throughout their visit, giving them the confidence to continue to enjoy swimming as part of an active lifestyle.

Who runs this service

  • Durham County Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
