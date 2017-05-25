Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Dementia Friendly Swimming - Wythenshawe Forum

Wythenshawe Forum Forum Square Wythenshawe, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M22 5RX
07583 134810
www.swimming.org/dementiafriendly
catriona.sudlow@swimming.org

About Dementia Friendly Swimming - Wythenshawe Forum

The Dementia Friendly Swimming sessions provide people living with dementia and those who support them with a chance to enjoy swimming in a safe and supportive environment. Many of the staff at the centres are Dementia Friends and on hand to support people during their visit for a swim. These sessions are open supported swims, allowing people to enjoy a swim at their leisure whilst knowing support is available should they need it.

Who runs this service

  • Amateur Swimming Association

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia, their carers, family members and friends
  • Only Manchester residents can access the Free Swim for Over 60s offer

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
