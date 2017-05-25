Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Dementia friendly walks

Greenhead Park Lodge Trinity Street, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire,
HD1 4DN
0113 238 0601
www.groundwork.org.uk/Sites/newy/pages/dementia-friendly-walks1-newy
jane.halladay@groundwork.org.uk

About Dementia friendly walks

For people experiencing early-stages of dementia, regular walking helps to slow down deterioration. Over the next two years Groundwork plan to develop walking activities and groups to give people living with dementia, their carers and family the opportunity to explore the outdoors, stay active and socialise in a supportive and structured environment. Sessions will be developed with those that attend to meet their needs and aspirations and offer a chance to exercise the mind and body on a regular basis alongside new friends. Each week the walks will be designed to include environmental activities such as butterfly counts and tree planting to encourage participants to enjoy the benefits of exercise for their physical and mental health.

Who runs this service

  • Groundwork Leeds

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and carers
  • Residents of Kirklees area (Batley, Dewsbury, Huddersfield)

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
