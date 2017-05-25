About Dementia friendly walks

For people experiencing early-stages of dementia, regular walking helps to slow down deterioration. Over the next two years Groundwork plan to develop walking activities and groups to give people living with dementia, their carers and family the opportunity to explore the outdoors, stay active and socialise in a supportive and structured environment. Sessions will be developed with those that attend to meet their needs and aspirations and offer a chance to exercise the mind and body on a regular basis alongside new friends. Each week the walks will be designed to include environmental activities such as butterfly counts and tree planting to encourage participants to enjoy the benefits of exercise for their physical and mental health.