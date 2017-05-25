Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Derby East Live at Home Scheme - Lunch Club

25A Haddon Drive Spondon, Derby, Derbyshire,
DE21 7PF
01332 662286
Mha.org.uk
Derbyeast.liveathome@mha.org.uk

About Derby East Live at Home Scheme - Lunch Club

Live at Home Schemes offer services and support to help older people lead independent, active and fulfilled lives, and to live securely. Live at Home Schemes aim to help them maintain people's independence while offering opportunities for companionship, trusted support, and advice when they need it. Live at Home Schemes perovide services to support people in their homes as well as group activities in a place where they can be welcomed and be among friends.

Who runs this service

  • MHA

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people aged 60 and over

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
