About Derby East Live at Home Scheme - Lunch Club

Live at Home Schemes offer services and support to help older people lead independent, active and fulfilled lives, and to live securely. Live at Home Schemes aim to help them maintain people's independence while offering opportunities for companionship, trusted support, and advice when they need it. Live at Home Schemes perovide services to support people in their homes as well as group activities in a place where they can be welcomed and be among friends.