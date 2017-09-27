About Dereham 'Our Day Out'

"Our Day Out" offers fun and free music and dance activities for all older people in Norfolk. The programme welcomes everyone and we are especially supportive of those with early to mid stage dementia those with long term health conditions and those who feel isolated. Make new friends, try something new and have some fun in a dementia friendly environment. Sessions take place twice monthly and groups are run in Dereham, Watton, Attleborough, Thetford, Well-next-the-sea and North Walsham. Each session includes a tea and cake break and are free of charge.