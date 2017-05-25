Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Doncaster Dementia Support

Royal Voluntary Service (South Yorkshire) Priory Campus Pontefract Road, Barnsley, South Yorkshire,
S71 5PN
07714 898565
jan.burrows@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

About Doncaster Dementia Support

The aim of the service is: to support local people with dementia, their families, carers and friends; to promote healthy lifestyles; to encourage social interaction and engagement; to break down barriers to isolation; to give information, support and advice; to support people who are lonely, isolated; to provide friendship and companionship in a safe and supported environment; to assist people to access activities and appointments; to support people to live as independently as possible.

Who runs this service

  • Royal Voluntary Service South Yorkshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Adults with dementia, their families, carers and friends
  • Residents of Doncaster

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
