About Doncaster Dementia Support

The aim of the service is: to support local people with dementia, their families, carers and friends; to promote healthy lifestyles; to encourage social interaction and engagement; to break down barriers to isolation; to give information, support and advice; to support people who are lonely, isolated; to provide friendship and companionship in a safe and supported environment; to assist people to access activities and appointments; to support people to live as independently as possible.