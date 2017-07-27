Ageing Better Middlesbrough can help people who are feeling lonely or isolated from others make positive changes to feel less lonely. Some of the ways they can help: spending time getting to know you and what's important to you; giving you time to talk about your thoughts and feelings; helping you meet someone who's interested in similar things to you.
Support group
