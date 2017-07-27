Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Emotional and practical support - Outreach team

The Mind Centre 90-92 Lothian Road, Middlesbrough,
TS4 2QX
01642 257030
www.ageingbettermiddlesbrough.org.uk
info@ageingbettermiddlesbrough.org.uk

About Emotional and practical support - Outreach team

Ageing Better Middlesbrough can help people who are feeling lonely or isolated from others make positive changes to feel less lonely. Some of the ways they can help: spending time getting to know you and what's important to you; giving you time to talk about your thoughts and feelings; helping you meet someone who's interested in similar things to you.

Who runs this service

  • Ageing Better Middlesbrough

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above and are experiencing feelings of loneliness and isolation
  • Residents of Middlesbrough

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
