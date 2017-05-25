Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Enabling Service

Age UK Exeter 138 Cowick Street, Exeter, Devon,
EX4 1HS
01392 202092
www.ageuk.org.uk/exeter
info@ageukexeter.org.uk

About Enabling Service

Age UK Exeter Enabling Service provides one-to-one support for people over 50, to help them remain living independently in their own homes for as long as possible, and to improve their quality of life. The idea of enabling is to help the person to continue to do things, rather than the enabler taking over and doing things for them. The service can help with: manage shopping and keep appointments; pay bills; sort paperwork and correspondence; help manage housework; keep up social contacts; learn new skills; build confidence or to have a social outing. The service also provides respite to carers by providing someone to sit with their loved one, whilst they have some time off.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Exeter

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above
  • Residents of Exeter

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
