About Enabling Service

Age UK Exeter Enabling Service provides one-to-one support for people over 50, to help them remain living independently in their own homes for as long as possible, and to improve their quality of life. The idea of enabling is to help the person to continue to do things, rather than the enabler taking over and doing things for them. The service can help with: manage shopping and keep appointments; pay bills; sort paperwork and correspondence; help manage housework; keep up social contacts; learn new skills; build confidence or to have a social outing. The service also provides respite to carers by providing someone to sit with their loved one, whilst they have some time off.