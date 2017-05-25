Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Falls Clinics

Garforth NET Dover Street Garforth, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS25 2LP
0113 287 4784
www.netgarforth.org
info@netgarforth.org

About Falls Clinics

The Falls Clinics operate at NET on two days a week. The first ten weeks are led by physiotherapists, and the following twenty weeks are taught by specially trained fitness instructors. Developed by Later Life Training, the exercises are based on the FaMe and OTAGO programmes which have been proven effective at reducing the risk of falls in older people. The exercises can all be done seated, or standing, so that everyone can be involved and work to a level that suits them best.

Who runs this service

  • Garforth Neighbourhood Elders Team

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people over the age of 60 (except carers - open age), including people with dementia friends and family
  • Residents of Leeds city postcodes LS25, LS26, LS15; parts of WF10 run by Leeds City Council

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
