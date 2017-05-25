About Falls Clinics

The Falls Clinics operate at NET on two days a week. The first ten weeks are led by physiotherapists, and the following twenty weeks are taught by specially trained fitness instructors. Developed by Later Life Training, the exercises are based on the FaMe and OTAGO programmes which have been proven effective at reducing the risk of falls in older people. The exercises can all be done seated, or standing, so that everyone can be involved and work to a level that suits them best.