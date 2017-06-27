About Fit as a Fiddle

Free six week Fit as a Fiddle courses include an hour of moderate intensity activity and an hour-long healthy lifestyle / weight loss workshop. The course runs in small friendly groups and aims at increasing people's activity levels and adopt a healthier lifestyle. People interested in the course can choose between gentle exercise or a more vigorous activity with either: Nordic walking; Cycling for beginners/intermediates; Aquacise; Body Balance; Chair Based Exercise.