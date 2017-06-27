Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Fit as a Fiddle

Raleigh House 14 Nelson Road, New Malden,
KT3 5EA
020 8942 8256
www.staywellservices.org.uk
grace.shorthouse@staywellservices.org.uk

About Fit as a Fiddle

Free six week Fit as a Fiddle courses include an hour of moderate intensity activity and an hour-long healthy lifestyle / weight loss workshop. The course runs in small friendly groups and aims at increasing people's activity levels and adopt a healthier lifestyle. People interested in the course can choose between gentle exercise or a more vigorous activity with either: Nordic walking; Cycling for beginners/intermediates; Aquacise; Body Balance; Chair Based Exercise.

Who runs this service

  • Staywell (the working name for Age Concern Kingston)

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, who want to get fit, lose weight, and improve their well-being
  • Residents of London Borough of Kingston upon Thames

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

