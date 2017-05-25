Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Ty Davies Tawe Business Village Parc Anturiaeth Abertawe, Abertawe,
SA7 9LA
01792 648866
www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/swanseabay
enquiries@agecymruswanseabay.org.uk

About Floating support

The Floating Support Scheme can support people aged over 55 who are feeling lonely by keeping them connected with their family, friends and the local community. Age Cymru Swansea Bay staff can provide advice and support to help people who live alone get to grips with the daily household tasks that need managing like paying bills or keeping the house in order. Supported by a team of 50 volunteer befrienders, Age Cymru Swansea Bay provide someone to talk to on a regular basis either face to face (home visiting) or over the phone.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru Swansea Bay

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living alone, aged 55 and above, including those with memory problems or in the early stages of dementia
  • People living in Swansea City or county

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
