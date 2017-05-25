About Floating support

The Floating Support Scheme can support people aged over 55 who are feeling lonely by keeping them connected with their family, friends and the local community. Age Cymru Swansea Bay staff can provide advice and support to help people who live alone get to grips with the daily household tasks that need managing like paying bills or keeping the house in order. Supported by a team of 50 volunteer befrienders, Age Cymru Swansea Bay provide someone to talk to on a regular basis either face to face (home visiting) or over the phone.