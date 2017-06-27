Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Foot care

39 Stryd Y Llyn, Caernarfon, Gwynedd,
LL55 2AE
01286 685911
www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/gwyneddamon
info@acgm.co.uk

About Foot care

Age Cymru Gwynedd a Mon provides a Nail Cutting Service to help people take care of their feet and enable them to walk comfortably. People will be seen by a team of friendly, qualified and professional staff in comfortable clinics in the client's area. Included in the service is foot care, toenail cutting and filing; advice on foot care and a referral to see a podiatrist if needed. The clinics are set up in various locations throughout Anglesey and Gwynedd. This service is provided by our Cartref staff, all of which have been fully trained by qualified podiatrist and nurses in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board. For further information or to book an appointment please contact the office.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru Gwynedd A Mon

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, including those with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of Gwynedd a Mon

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

