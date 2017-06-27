About Foot care

Age Cymru Gwynedd a Mon provides a Nail Cutting Service to help people take care of their feet and enable them to walk comfortably. People will be seen by a team of friendly, qualified and professional staff in comfortable clinics in the client's area. Included in the service is foot care, toenail cutting and filing; advice on foot care and a referral to see a podiatrist if needed. The clinics are set up in various locations throughout Anglesey and Gwynedd. This service is provided by our Cartref staff, all of which have been fully trained by qualified podiatrist and nurses in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board. For further information or to book an appointment please contact the office.