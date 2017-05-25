Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Forget-Me-Not Friends

Halwill Baptist Hall Station Road Halwill Junction, Beaworthy, Devon,
EX21 5XB
01409 221328

About Forget-Me-Not Friends

Forget-Me-Not Friends provides tea, cakes and a friendly atmosphere for those wishing to socialize for an hour or two. Everyone is welcome, especially people affected by memory loss. The Cafe provides stimulating, interactive and engaging activities including games, reminiscence, music sessions, quiz, information talks, relaxation sessions and opportunities to chat.

Who runs this service

  • TTVS

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Open to all

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
