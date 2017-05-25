About FULA (Futuro Latino Americano) - Latin American Elders Group

Latin American Elders meet to enjoy some social time together. They meet up for a chat, some knitting exchange skills, to learn how to use mobile device round sharing coffee/tea and biscuits and dinner. On their initiative, they organise special events such as Christmas parties, International Women's day or fundraising events. In addition to that, English classes, yoga, talks on benefits, healthy living or use of mobile device coaching are provided for free and run by Age UK Lewisham and Southwark's and LAWRS' volunteers.