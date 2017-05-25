Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

FULA (Futuro Latino Americano) - Latin American Elders Group

Stones End Day Centre 11 Scovell Road, London,
SE1 1QQ
020 7358 4079
www.ageuk.org.uk/lewishamandsouthwark
living.well@ageuklands.org.uk

Latin American Elders meet to enjoy some social time together. They meet up for a chat, some knitting exchange skills, to learn how to use mobile device round sharing coffee/tea and biscuits and dinner. On their initiative, they organise special events such as Christmas parties, International Women's day or fundraising events. In addition to that, English classes, yoga, talks on benefits, healthy living or use of mobile device coaching are provided for free and run by Age UK Lewisham and Southwark's and LAWRS' volunteers.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Lewisham and Southwark

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any person over 50 years old with a Latin American background, Spanish or Portuguese speaking
  • Residents of London

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
