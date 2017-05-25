The cafe provides home cooked meals at a reasonable cost and is a much-valued facility for the many residents who come along to meet friends and catch up. A Home Delivery Service for those who are unable to get to Gages is olso offered. Thursday club for the over 60's is held twice monthly and has regular speakers and outings. Wednesday Club is the same as above and held monthly.
Support group
