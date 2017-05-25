Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Gages at the Community Centre

The Community Centre Hartfield Road, Forest Row, East Sussex,
RH18 5DZ
01342 822661
www.forestrow.gov.uk
sara.smart@forestrow.gov.uk

About Gages at the Community Centre

The cafe provides home cooked meals at a reasonable cost and is a much-valued facility for the many residents who come along to meet friends and catch up. A Home Delivery Service for those who are unable to get to Gages is olso offered. Thursday club for the over 60's is held twice monthly and has regular speakers and outings. Wednesday Club is the same as above and held monthly.

Who runs this service

  • Forest Row Parish Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over the age of 60

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017