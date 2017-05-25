Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Gardening

Unit 5-11 LEC Workshops 100 Trostre, Llanelli, Sir Gar,
SA15 2EA
01554 784080
www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/sirgar
info@agecymrusirgar.org.uk

About Gardening

The gardening scheme, which has been running since 2002, is a one off visit by a supervised team from the Dwyfed-Powys probation service. The Gardening Scheme runs from April to November. The team will supply their own gardening equipment and will take an unruly or overgrown garden back down to a manageable state. N.B. Garden won't be dealt with if client is moving house or lives with a family member capable of cutting the garden.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru Sir Gar

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, including people with dementia and their carers.
  • Residents of Sir Gar

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
