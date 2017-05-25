The community Gardening Services Project is an exciting project providing adults, young people from various backgrounds, including those with learning disabilities, with an opportunity to get involved in growing fresh produce, farm and forestry work. Opportunities are also present to gain qualifications and work experience through are Gardening Services project.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17