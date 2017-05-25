About General Advice and Signposting

Caring hands offers general advice and information mainly related to issues around the wellbeing of older people with disabilities. Each enquiry is dealt with individually and any details recorded will remain confidential. They can offer a great deal of support in terms of where to go for practical help, including detailed information relating to not only Caring Hands services, but also available support groups, other agencies, who to contact and how to find them. If unable to directly deal with your enquiry, then they will try to offer particulars of other appropriate agencies.