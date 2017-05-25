Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Gents Pub Club

Crossroads Care Forest of Dean & Herefordshire St Annals House Belle Vue Road, Cinderford, Gloucestershire,
GL14 2AB
01594 823414
Www.crossroadsfd.org.uk
admin@crossroadsfd.org.uk

About Gents Pub Club

This monthly pub lunch club provides an opportunity for gents to get out and about visiting different venues around the Forest of Dean. Door to door transport provided in wheelchair accessible minibus. Care provided by team of specialist dementia support workers able to offer assistance with any aspects of personal care, medication or mobility.

Who runs this service

  • Crossroads Care Forest of Dean & Herefordshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older frail gentlemen or gents experiencing memory difficulties or living with a mild / moderate stage dementia, strokes, parkinson's and elderly frail who need support and supervision

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
