This monthly pub lunch club provides an opportunity for gents to get out and about visiting different venues around the Forest of Dean. Door to door transport provided in wheelchair accessible minibus. Care provided by team of specialist dementia support workers able to offer assistance with any aspects of personal care, medication or mobility.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17