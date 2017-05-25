Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Get Togethers

6-9 Manor Gardens, London,
N7 6LA
020 7281 6018
gtislington.com
activities@ageukislington.org.uk

About Get Togethers

Age UK Islington run various activities across Islington, social groups where people can get together around shared interest. Activities range from jazz nights to IT sessions, book clubs to gardening sessions as well as coffee mornings, lunch clubs, theatre and gallery visits and more. Please note support workers do not attend any of the activities.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Islington

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 55 and above
  • Residents of London Borough of Islington

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017