About Gloucester Choir - Silver Singers

Age UK Gloucestershire runs four choirs where the emphasis is very much on fun. Choirs sing a wide range of songs including folk, sacred, popular, gospel, light classical and songs from shows. Members are encouraged to suggest songs they would like to sing. There are no auditions, and no musical experience is needed. The only requirement is that members love to sing and can hold a tune. There is always time for a cup of tea or coffee and a chat together; socialising is an important part of choir membership.