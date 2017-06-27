Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Good Morning Antrim

c/o Family Caring Centre Good Morning Antrim 1-5 Somerset Park, Antrim, County Antrim,
BT41 2TE
028 9446 4619
www.goodmorningni.org
louisegoodman@fsmail.net

About Good Morning Antrim

Good Morning Antrim is a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning, to check that they are ok and to have a friendly chat. They can also pass on information about local services and community events in their area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their nominated contact person or keyholder can be contacted to let them know that there may be a problem. Service users are also encouraged to attend lunches and coffee mornings organised for them 3-4 times a year.

Who runs this service

  • Family Caring Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older and other people, who may be isolated or vulnerable and are living in Antrim Borough, including Toome, Randalstown, Antrim, Templepatrick, Parkgate and Crumlin. Self-referrals or referrals by family members, friends or Health and Social Care professionals are all accepted.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
