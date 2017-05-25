Good Morning Ballymena is a free friendly telephone service for adults aged 60 and above who may feel lonely who just want a regular friendly voice to talk to or simply just to listen to them or share a laugh or joke with. There is also a befriending service where members will be taken to the hospital or appointment or just visited in their home.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17