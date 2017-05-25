Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Good Morning Ballymena

18 Queen Street, Ballymena, County Antrim,
BT42 2BD
028 2564 0720
www.goodmorningni.org
goodmorningballymena@hotmail.co.uk

About Good Morning Ballymena

Good Morning Ballymena is a free friendly telephone service for adults aged 60 and above who may feel lonely who just want a regular friendly voice to talk to or simply just to listen to them or share a laugh or joke with. There is also a befriending service where members will be taken to the hospital or appointment or just visited in their home.

Who runs this service

  • Good Morning Northern Ireland Network

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over the aged 60
  • Residents of the Borough of Ballymena

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
