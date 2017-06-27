Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Good Morning Carrickfergus

c/o The Church of the Nazarene 20 Oakfield Drive, Carrickfergus, County Antrim,
BT38 7SP
028 9332 9427
www.goodmorningni.org
goodmorning.ea@btinternet.com

About Good Morning Carrickfergus

Free telephone befriending service for older people and vulnerable adults.

Who runs this service

  • Good Morning Northern Ireland Network

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people and vulnerable adults over age of 18
  • Residents of Carrickfergus borough

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017