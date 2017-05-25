Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Good Morning Causeway

West Bann Development Centre 8 Killowen Court, Coleraine, County Londonderry,
BT51 3TP
028 7055 8005
www.goodmorningni.org
info@goodmorningcauseway.com

About Good Morning Causeway

Good Morning Causeway is a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning or every 2-3 days, to check that they are ok or to have a friendly chat. They can also pass on information about local services and community events in the area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their nominated contact person or keyholder will be phoned to let them know that there may be a problem. The contacts are ideally the person's next door neighbour and next of kin.

Who runs this service

  • Good Morning Northern Ireland Network

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Older and other people who may be isolated or vulnerable, and are living in the Coleraine Borough Council and Ballymoney Borough Council areas. Self-referrals or referrals by family members, friends or Health and Social Care professionals are all accepted.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
