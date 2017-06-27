Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Good Morning Colin

Cloona House 31 Colin Road Dunmurry, Belfast, County Antrim,
BT17 0LG
028 9062 7863
www.goodmorningni.org
isabel@newcolin.com

About Good Morning Colin

Good Morning Colin is a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning to check on their health and wellbeing, and to have a friendly chat. They can also pass on information about local services and community events in their area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their nominated contact person and keyholder will be contacted to let them know that there may be a problem. Staff and volunteers also organise social events, lunches and day trips for older people throughout the year.

Who runs this service

  • Good Morning Northern Ireland Network

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older and vulnerable adults living in Colin, Greater Dunmurry and Lisburn, who would benefit from support to remain living in their own homes and to participate in their community. Self-referrals or referrals by family members, friends or Health and Social Care professionals are all accepted.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
