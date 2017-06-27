Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Good Morning Newry & Mourne Good Day Good Carer

c/o Confederation of Community Groups Ballybot House 28 Corn Market, Newry, County Down,
BT35 8BG
028 3026 1022
www.goodmorningni.org
pquinn@ccgnewrycommunity.org gcarey@ccgnewrycommunity.org

Good Morning Newry and Mourne and Good Day Good Carer, run by the Confederation of Community Groups, provides a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning, to check that they are alright, to have a friendly chat and to remind them of any appointments that they may have. They can also pass on information about local services and community events in the area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their two nominated contact persons can be phoned to let them know that there may be a problem. A Good Neighbour befriending service is also offered, providing regular visits to a person's home, according to their needs and the volunteer's availability.

Who runs this service

  • Good Morning Northern Ireland Network

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Older people and Carers in Newry and Mourne who may feel isolated or vulnerable while living independently. Self-referrals or referrals by family members, friends or Health and Social Care professionals are all accepted.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
