About Good Morning Newry & Mourne Good Day Good Carer

Good Morning Newry and Mourne and Good Day Good Carer, run by the Confederation of Community Groups, provides a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning, to check that they are alright, to have a friendly chat and to remind them of any appointments that they may have. They can also pass on information about local services and community events in the area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their two nominated contact persons can be phoned to let them know that there may be a problem. A Good Neighbour befriending service is also offered, providing regular visits to a person's home, according to their needs and the volunteer's availability.