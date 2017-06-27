Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Good Morning Strabane

c/o Strabane Community Project St Patrick's Hall Barrack Street, Strabane, County Tyrone,
BT82 8HD
028 7188 3102
www.northwestageingwelltogether.com/good-morning
nwawt@strabanecommunityproject.org.uk

About Good Morning Strabane

Good Morning Strabane, run by Strabane Community Project in partnership with North West Ageing Well Together, is a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning, to check that they are ok, to have a friendly chat and to remind them of any appointments that they may have. They can also pass on information about security issues, local services and community events in the area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their two nominated contact persons can be phoned to let them know that there may be a problem.

Who runs this service

  • Good Morning Northern Ireland Network

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older, vulnerable or isolated people living in the Strabane District Council area. Self-referrals or referrals by family members, friends or Health and Social Care professionals are all accepted.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017