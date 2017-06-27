About Good Morning Strabane

Good Morning Strabane, run by Strabane Community Project in partnership with North West Ageing Well Together, is a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning, to check that they are ok, to have a friendly chat and to remind them of any appointments that they may have. They can also pass on information about security issues, local services and community events in the area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their two nominated contact persons can be phoned to let them know that there may be a problem.