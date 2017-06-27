About Good Neighbour Scheme

The Good Neighbour Scheme offers support and reassurance for older people with no-one to turn to. The Good Neighbour Scheme could help with: befriending and visiting those who feel lonely or isolated; shopping; transport to medical appointments; temporarily walking your dog; help with small tasks in the home; letter writing or help with paperwork; choosing, collecting and returning library books; specialised support for the older LGBT community, working towards an inclusive Island; confidential support for those suffering domestic abuse; regaining confidence after illness or bereavement.