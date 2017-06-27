Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Good Neighbour Scheme

147 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight,
PO30 1TY
01983 525282
www.ageuk.org.uk/isleofwight
gns@ageukiw.org.uk

About Good Neighbour Scheme

The Good Neighbour Scheme offers support and reassurance for older people with no-one to turn to. The Good Neighbour Scheme could help with: befriending and visiting those who feel lonely or isolated; shopping; transport to medical appointments; temporarily walking your dog; help with small tasks in the home; letter writing or help with paperwork; choosing, collecting and returning library books; specialised support for the older LGBT community, working towards an inclusive Island; confidential support for those suffering domestic abuse; regaining confidence after illness or bereavement.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Isle of Wight

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Island residents aged 50 and above who have no family of friends to help them

Service available

Email & Print

Costs

