Good Neighbour Schemes

Age Concern Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan 91-93 Caerphilly Road, Cardiff,
CF14 4AE
029 2052 1052
www.age-concern-cardiff.org.uk

Age Concern Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan operate a number of Good Neighbour schemes in Cardiff, Barry, Llantwit Major and the Western and Rural Vale. A volunteer can provide befriending, help with daily life and small practical tasks, information about local services, transport, and light shopping. Age Concern Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan also run a Let's Get Out project, which aims to assist isolated people over 60 in gaining the confidence to take part in community activities. A Rural Connections project focuses on setting up social groups for older people in the rural Vale. They also run a number of Healthy, Wealthy & Wise activity groups in the area.

Who runs this service

  • Age Connects Cardiff and the Vale

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over 60 living in their own homes in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan, including people in the early stages of dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
