About Good Neighbour Schemes

Age Concern Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan operate a number of Good Neighbour schemes in Cardiff, Barry, Llantwit Major and the Western and Rural Vale. A volunteer can provide befriending, help with daily life and small practical tasks, information about local services, transport, and light shopping. Age Concern Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan also run a Let's Get Out project, which aims to assist isolated people over 60 in gaining the confidence to take part in community activities. A Rural Connections project focuses on setting up social groups for older people in the rural Vale. They also run a number of Healthy, Wealthy & Wise activity groups in the area.