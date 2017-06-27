Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Hafan Drop in Centre

Hafan Day Centre Deiniol Road, Bangor, Gwynedd,
LL57 2UR
01286 677711
www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/gwyneddamon
info@acgm.co.uk

About Hafan Drop in Centre

Hafan Day Centre has an IT area, where you can browse the Internet, do some research, produce letters, send and receive emails and much more. It also has a cafe, which welcomes residents to stop by for a bara brith, some tea/coffee or a sandwich. Not only can you grab a bite/use the computers but you can also use the centre for a place to go and have a rest; pop in for a cup of tea or coffee; as a place to take a break from shopping; to meet up with friends. The location is so close to the bus stop it makes it an excellent area to wait for the bus in the warmth. The centre can also be used as respite care for up to an hour, so that carers can pop to do their shopping. The centre is continuing to develop and our goal is to offer more services such as bingo, quizzes and so on.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru Gwynedd A Mon

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, including those in the early-middle stages of dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
