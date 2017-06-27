About Hafan Drop in Centre

Hafan Day Centre has an IT area, where you can browse the Internet, do some research, produce letters, send and receive emails and much more. It also has a cafe, which welcomes residents to stop by for a bara brith, some tea/coffee or a sandwich. Not only can you grab a bite/use the computers but you can also use the centre for a place to go and have a rest; pop in for a cup of tea or coffee; as a place to take a break from shopping; to meet up with friends. The location is so close to the bus stop it makes it an excellent area to wait for the bus in the warmth. The centre can also be used as respite care for up to an hour, so that carers can pop to do their shopping. The centre is continuing to develop and our goal is to offer more services such as bingo, quizzes and so on.