About Health and wellbeing course

EPP Cymru run six week courses (two and a half hours a week) to help carers or anyone with a long term health condition to learn ways in which they can look after their own health needs whilst they are caring for another person or coping with their situation. It also helps develop the confidence for them to take greater control of their lives and it gives an opportunity to meet with others who share similar experiences. The courses are run in the local community and are led by two volunteer tutors who themselves have experience of caring and/or a long term health condition. The sessions cover a variety of different topics such as: relaxation techniques; dealing with tiredness; exercise; eating healthily; coping with depression; communication with family, friends and professionals; and planning for the future.