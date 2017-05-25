Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Health and wellbeing course

Cardiff Royal Infirmary Newport Road, Cardiff,
CF24 0SZ
029 2033 5403
www.eppwales.org
Epp.Info.cav@wales.nhs.uk

About Health and wellbeing course

EPP Cymru run six week courses (two and a half hours a week) to help carers or anyone with a long term health condition to learn ways in which they can look after their own health needs whilst they are caring for another person or coping with their situation. It also helps develop the confidence for them to take greater control of their lives and it gives an opportunity to meet with others who share similar experiences. The courses are run in the local community and are led by two volunteer tutors who themselves have experience of caring and/or a long term health condition. The sessions cover a variety of different topics such as: relaxation techniques; dealing with tiredness; exercise; eating healthily; coping with depression; communication with family, friends and professionals; and planning for the future.

Who runs this service

  • EPP Cymru

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any adult (18+) who is a carer or anyone with a long term health condition

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017