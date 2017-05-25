Age UK Islington run a variety of low cost exercise classes to suit all abilities from gentle yoga and Tai Chi to line-dancing and Egyptian dancing. The service also include walking in the park, short mat bowls, table tennis and more. Additionally Age UK Islington's qualified and experienced practitioners offer low cost hairdressing, chiropody, massage, acupuncture and reiki.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17