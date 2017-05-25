Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Home from Hospital and Reablement Service

Second Floor Suffolk House (West Entrance, Buzzer 5) College Road, Croydon,
CR0 1PE
020 8686 0066
www.ageuk.org.uk/croydon
angela.clarke@ageukcroydon.org.uk

About Home from Hospital and Reablement Service

The Home from Hospital Service offers practical help and support at discharge. This could include: getting some essential shopping at discharge; collecting prescriptions or GP letters; a 'check and chat' service; helping to assist paying bills. The reablement service aims to help clients to set individual goals, tailored to their needs and wishes. Examples may include: helping to develop, practice and maintain a routine for carrying out domestic chores; improving indoor and outdoor mobility; helping to gain the confidence to shop independently; helping to access transport (buses, trains, taxis etc) and practising using them; practising safe and hygienic meal preparation; encouraging general well-being and motivation through befriending; building confidence to start or restart a hobby, local activity or community interest; helping clients explore further options available.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Croydon

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, who have recently been in hospital
  • Recently been in or discharged from hospital and living in Croydon

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
