About Home from Hospital and Reablement Service

The Home from Hospital Service offers practical help and support at discharge. This could include: getting some essential shopping at discharge; collecting prescriptions or GP letters; a 'check and chat' service; helping to assist paying bills. The reablement service aims to help clients to set individual goals, tailored to their needs and wishes. Examples may include: helping to develop, practice and maintain a routine for carrying out domestic chores; improving indoor and outdoor mobility; helping to gain the confidence to shop independently; helping to access transport (buses, trains, taxis etc) and practising using them; practising safe and hygienic meal preparation; encouraging general well-being and motivation through befriending; building confidence to start or restart a hobby, local activity or community interest; helping clients explore further options available.