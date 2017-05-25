Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Home Library Service

Blackburn Central Library Town Hall Street, Blackburn, Lancashire,
BB2 1AG
01254 661221
www.blackburn.gov.uk/Pages/home-library-service.aspx
library@blackburn.gov.uk

About Home Library Service

This Home Delivery Service aims to help people to continue to enjoy reading even if they can't get to their local library because of infirmity, disability or age. Staff will discuss with each individual the type of books they like to read and will then provide them with up to ten items to borrow each fortnight, which will be delivered by the library's driver or a volunteer. People with visual difficulties will be offered large print, talking books or talking magazines as an alternative.

Who runs this service

  • Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Residents of Blackburn with Darwen Borough only who cannot get to their local library because of infirmity, disability or age

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


