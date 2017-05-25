Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

In Mind project Royal Academy

Burlington House Piccadilly, London,
W1J 0BD
020 7300 8090
www.royalacademy.org.uk/access-at-the-ra#visitors-living-with-dementia
events.lectures@royalacademy.org.uk

About In Mind project Royal Academy

InMind is Royal Academy's programme of art sessions for visitors living with early to mid-stages of dementia. People experiencing dementia, their family, carers and support workers are welcome. Artist educators lead these workshops within permanent collection galleries of Royal Academy, where the group discuss artworks together and explore multi-sensory handling objects to further engage with elements of the artworks. Occasionally these sessions also involve a creative element.

Who runs this service

  • Royal Academy of Arts

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with early to mid-stage dementia and their carers, friends and family members

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

