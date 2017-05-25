InMind is Royal Academy's programme of art sessions for visitors living with early to mid-stages of dementia. People experiencing dementia, their family, carers and support workers are welcome. Artist educators lead these workshops within permanent collection galleries of Royal Academy, where the group discuss artworks together and explore multi-sensory handling objects to further engage with elements of the artworks. Occasionally these sessions also involve a creative element.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17