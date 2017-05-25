About In the Moment - Kendal

An art and poetry group for people living with dementia and their carers. Sessions inspire creativity, stimulate conversation and generate moments of pleasure. Using a range of art materials the sessions provide opportunities to learn new skills, express feelings and be imaginative. In the Moment, Kendal is now an established part of Kendal's provision for people living with dementia. Participants describe the positive and long term benefits that creative experiences and friendship can have on those with a diagnosis of dementia and their carers. It has been described as 'respite without separation'.