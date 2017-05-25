Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

In the Moment - Kendal

Unit 31 Castle Mills Aynam Road, Kendal, Cumbria,
LA9 7DE
01539 722464
www.abbothall.org.uk/moment
info@abbothall.org.uk

About In the Moment - Kendal

An art and poetry group for people living with dementia and their carers. Sessions inspire creativity, stimulate conversation and generate moments of pleasure. Using a range of art materials the sessions provide opportunities to learn new skills, express feelings and be imaginative. In the Moment, Kendal is now an established part of Kendal's provision for people living with dementia. Participants describe the positive and long term benefits that creative experiences and friendship can have on those with a diagnosis of dementia and their carers. It has been described as 'respite without separation'.

Who runs this service

  • Abbot Hall Art Gallery

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
