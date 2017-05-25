About In Touch Befriending

Age UK Hammersmith and Fulham offers a befriending service to provide companionship, social contact and practical help to older people living alone in their own home. Befriending may simply involve popping round to somebody's home for a cup of tea and a chat, but may include helping the older person with small practical tasks around the home. Where timing permits the volunteer may be able to escort people to their GP's or hospital appointments or accompanying an older person to the local library, theatre, shops or pub. The service is usually available for one or two hours a week.