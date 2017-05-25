Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

In Touch Befriending

105 Greyhound Road, London,
W6 8NJ
020 7386 2650
www.ageuk.org.uk/hammersmithandfulham/our-services/in-touch-befriending
volunteer@ageukhf.org.uk

Age UK Hammersmith and Fulham offers a befriending service to provide companionship, social contact and practical help to older people living alone in their own home. Befriending may simply involve popping round to somebody's home for a cup of tea and a chat, but may include helping the older person with small practical tasks around the home. Where timing permits the volunteer may be able to escort people to their GP's or hospital appointments or accompanying an older person to the local library, theatre, shops or pub. The service is usually available for one or two hours a week.

  • Age UK Hammersmith & Fulham

  • People aged 50 and above, who: have little or no contact with others; don't often leave their homes; are ill or disabled; have non-acute mental health needs, including people with early stage dementia or early onset dementia; lack confidence as a result of a recent life changing experience.
  • Residents of London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

  For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
