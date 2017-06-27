Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

In Touch Telephone Befriending

Raleigh House 14 Nelson Road, New Malden,
KT3 5EA
020 8942 8256
www.staywellservices.org.uk
hello@staywellservices.org.uk

About In Touch Telephone Befriending

The In Touch service achieves a number of aims, including providing regular social contact, a means of monitoring a client's health and mental wellbeing, referral onto other services should the need arise, monitoring of take up of other services and implementation of a specific client care plan. Clients are contacted by phone by a volunteer each week for a conversation of up to half an hour.

Who runs this service

  • Staywell (the working name for Age Concern Kingston)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 60 and above, who are housebound or feel isolated
  • Residents of London Borough of Kingston upon Thames

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
