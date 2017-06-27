The In Touch service achieves a number of aims, including providing regular social contact, a means of monitoring a client's health and mental wellbeing, referral onto other services should the need arise, monitoring of take up of other services and implementation of a specific client care plan. Clients are contacted by phone by a volunteer each week for a conversation of up to half an hour.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17