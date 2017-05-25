Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Independent Living Service

Age UK Herefordshire & Worcestershire Bromwich Road, Worcester, Worcestershire,
WR2 4BN
0800 008 6077
www.ageuk.org.uk/herefordshireandworcestershire/support-services/handyperson
IndependentLiving@ageukhw.org.uk

About Independent Living Service

The Independent Living Service is able to install grab and handrails, small steps and other minor adaptations specified by an Occupational Therapist which will help someone to remain independent at home. The service also includes a handyperson service which helps with a range of tasks, from fixing washers on leaking taps through to assembling flat pack furniture. It is also possible to arrange quotations for extra services, such as: key safes, door chains, window locks, shed alarms and low level security lighting.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Herefordshire and Worcestershire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone over 50 years of age

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017