About Independent Living Service

The Independent Living Service is able to install grab and handrails, small steps and other minor adaptations specified by an Occupational Therapist which will help someone to remain independent at home. The service also includes a handyperson service which helps with a range of tasks, from fixing washers on leaking taps through to assembling flat pack furniture. It is also possible to arrange quotations for extra services, such as: key safes, door chains, window locks, shed alarms and low level security lighting.