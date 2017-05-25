About IT Services

Age Concern North Dorset's IT volunteers are experienced in mentoring older people in using IT services enabling them to access the internet to communicate with family / friends, access local services and do their shopping on line. They give advice on obtaining and installing the necessary equipment, solving any problems by phone or by home visits. The service provides one-to-one tailored training and support to help older people get on line and to help them address technical, health and knowledge issues that may prevent this. They also run weekly drop-in sessions at The Exchange, Sturminster Newton. The service can also provide technical help and advice, in areas such as computer repairs, software installation and advice on buying equipment.