Joining forces with friends befriending

The Bradbury Centre 16-18 Kingston Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire,
PO1 5RZ
023 9286 2121
www.ageuk.org.uk/portsmouth
enquiries@ageukportsmouth.org.uk

Joining Forces with Friends provides free befriending support to lonely or isolated military veterans and their dependants in Portsmouth and the surrounding area. The service aim is to help older veterans stay independent and have greater confidence by providing friendly social contact, support and companionship. Volunteer befrienders, many of whom have a Forces background themselves, will provide anything from chatting about service life or the 'good old days', to helping someone feel more confident using computers and mobile phones, to going out for a walk or to the shops, or introducing people to clubs and other social activities. Contact will normally be made once a week or fortnightly, depending upon the support needs of the individual.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Portsmouth

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people in Portsmouth with multiple long-term health conditions.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
