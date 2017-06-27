About Joining forces with friends befriending

Joining Forces with Friends provides free befriending support to lonely or isolated military veterans and their dependants in Portsmouth and the surrounding area. The service aim is to help older veterans stay independent and have greater confidence by providing friendly social contact, support and companionship. Volunteer befrienders, many of whom have a Forces background themselves, will provide anything from chatting about service life or the 'good old days', to helping someone feel more confident using computers and mobile phones, to going out for a walk or to the shops, or introducing people to clubs and other social activities. Contact will normally be made once a week or fortnightly, depending upon the support needs of the individual.