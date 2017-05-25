Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Joy is in the Moment - Creative Dementia

Hebden Bridge Town Hall St. Georges Street, Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire,
HX7 7BY
07926 978651
www.verddegris.org

About Joy is in the Moment - Creative Dementia

Positive, uplifting sessions that take inspiration from the landscape and seasonal change surrounding us. Simple arts activities with beautiful results: poems that connect us to each other, simple songs with beautiful melodies that are a joy to sing, dance and movement that lift our spirits. No experience is necessary, just your enthusiasm.

Who runs this service

  • Verd de gris

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia. Carers and family members are encouraged to stay but there is no obligation.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
