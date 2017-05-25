Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Keep Fit

Sidwell Methodist Church 60-64 Sidwell Street, Exeter, Devon,
EX4 6PH
01392 202092
www.ageuk.org.uk/exeter
info@ageukexeter.org.uk

About Keep Fit

This gentle class aims to develop balance and flexibility.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Exeter

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above
  • Residents of Exeter

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
