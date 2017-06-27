Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Keighley Well Being Cafe

Central Hall Alice Street, Keighley, West Yorkshire,
BD21 3JD
01535 677177
www.khl.org.uk
admin@khl.org.uk

About Keighley Well Being Cafe

A monthly cafe run by Keighley Healthy Living for people with memory problems or in the early stages of dementia, and their carers, plus those with mild to moderate mental health needs or at risk of isolation. It is a social event providing lunch, entertainment, support and information. Entertainment is usually music from the 1950's and 1960's era and sometimes a speaker talking about local history or health issues. Up to 40 clients normally attend and the volunteers have been trained in supporting people in the early stages of dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Keighley Healthy Living

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People of any age with memory problems or in the early stages of dementia, and their carers. Plus those with mild to moderate mental health needs or at risk of isolation.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
