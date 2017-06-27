About Keighley Well Being Cafe

A monthly cafe run by Keighley Healthy Living for people with memory problems or in the early stages of dementia, and their carers, plus those with mild to moderate mental health needs or at risk of isolation. It is a social event providing lunch, entertainment, support and information. Entertainment is usually music from the 1950's and 1960's era and sometimes a speaker talking about local history or health issues. Up to 40 clients normally attend and the volunteers have been trained in supporting people in the early stages of dementia.