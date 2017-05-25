About Knitting Group (Purls of Wisdom)

Purls of Wisdom is more than just a knitting group: it's also a place to weave the bonds of friendship and enjoy yourself in the company of fellow knitting enthusiasts. A cup of tea, biscuits, the click of knitting needles and friends all around. All levels of knitters, from beginners to experts, are welcome. Bring along your own project, or get inspired with one of the available patterns.