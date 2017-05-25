Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Knitting Group (Purls of Wisdom)

Crownbourne Court St. Nicholas Way, Sutton,
SM1 1JB
020 8770 4090
www.ageuk.org.uk/sutton
homeshare@ageuksutton.org.uk

About Knitting Group (Purls of Wisdom)

Purls of Wisdom is more than just a knitting group: it's also a place to weave the bonds of friendship and enjoy yourself in the company of fellow knitting enthusiasts. A cup of tea, biscuits, the click of knitting needles and friends all around. All levels of knitters, from beginners to experts, are welcome. Bring along your own project, or get inspired with one of the available patterns.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Sutton

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and over, including those with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of London Borough of Sutton

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
