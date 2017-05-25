A range of services for the Chinese community, including a women's group, luncheon club, Saturday club, dancing, Mandarin and English classes, Tai Chi classes, welfare advice, healthy living for older people. Celebrations at festival times. A carers support project offers advice, befriending, advocacy, talks, a support group, social activities and outings. Saturday Chinese School for children aged 6-18 years old.
