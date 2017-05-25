Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Lambeth Chinese Community Association

69 Stockwell Road, London,
SW9 9PY
020 7733 4377
lcca-chineseschool.org.uk
infolcca@msn.com

About Lambeth Chinese Community Association

A range of services for the Chinese community, including a women's group, luncheon club, Saturday club, dancing, Mandarin and English classes, Tai Chi classes, welfare advice, healthy living for older people. Celebrations at festival times. A carers support project offers advice, befriending, advocacy, talks, a support group, social activities and outings. Saturday Chinese School for children aged 6-18 years old.

Who runs this service

  • London Borough of Lambeth

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Chinese speaking people and local residents, particularly older people, carers and women
  • Registered members

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

