Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Lancashire County Cricket Club Foundation Sporting Memories

Lancashire County Cricket Club Foundation Brian Statham Way Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M16 0PX
07514 698879
www.sportingmemoriesnetwork.com
Jason.white@sportingmemoriesnetwork.com

About Lancashire County Cricket Club Foundation Sporting Memories

Sporting Memories Network support older people across the UK living with dementia, depression and loneliness by engaging them in social activities and helping them to recall memories of watching or playing sport. By sharing memories of sporting moments and tapping into a passion for sport, Sporting Memories Network help people to connect with others and with their past, reawakening positive thoughts and feelings that otherwise remain hidden away. Many of the groups include the opportunity to take part in gentle exercise and to try out accessible sports as part of the sessions.

Who runs this service

  • Sporting Memories Network

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017