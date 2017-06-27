Service predominantly works with individuals with multiple and long term health conditions living in vulnerable communities who face multiple and complex combinations of issues and emotional and socio-economic challenges. People who could benefit from the service are likely to have several underlying issues affecting their ability to have positive mental, social and physical well-being, such as: mild mental health problems (such as low mood, anxiety, stress and mild depression); social Isolation, loneliness, few or poor social networks; experiencing difficult circumstances e.g. problems with family, finance, employment; struggling to cope/feeling overwhelmed; support in relation to healthy living and developing a healthier lifestyle through understanding and adapting behaviour.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17