About Lancashire Wellbeing Service

Service predominantly works with individuals with multiple and long term health conditions living in vulnerable communities who face multiple and complex combinations of issues and emotional and socio-economic challenges. People who could benefit from the service are likely to have several underlying issues affecting their ability to have positive mental, social and physical well-being, such as: mild mental health problems (such as low mood, anxiety, stress and mild depression); social Isolation, loneliness, few or poor social networks; experiencing difficult circumstances e.g. problems with family, finance, employment; struggling to cope/feeling overwhelmed; support in relation to healthy living and developing a healthier lifestyle through understanding and adapting behaviour.