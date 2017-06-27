Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Lancashire Wellbeing Service

Errigal House Avroe Crescent, Blackpool, Lancashire,
FY4 2DP
0303 333 1111
ncompassnorthwest.co.uk
info@lancswellbeing.co.uk

About Lancashire Wellbeing Service

Service predominantly works with individuals with multiple and long term health conditions living in vulnerable communities who face multiple and complex combinations of issues and emotional and socio-economic challenges. People who could benefit from the service are likely to have several underlying issues affecting their ability to have positive mental, social and physical well-being, such as: mild mental health problems (such as low mood, anxiety, stress and mild depression); social Isolation, loneliness, few or poor social networks; experiencing difficult circumstances e.g. problems with family, finance, employment; struggling to cope/feeling overwhelmed; support in relation to healthy living and developing a healthier lifestyle through understanding and adapting behaviour.

Who runs this service

  • N Compass North West Ltd

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 18 and above at moderate or high risk of an emergency hospital admission or social care crisis
  • Residents of Preston, Chorley, South Ribble, West Lancashire, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster or Morecambe area or residents outside of these areas who are registered with a GP within Lancashire County Council Boundary

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
